MCIA Inc Has $7.86 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.7% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 111,346,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829,520. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

