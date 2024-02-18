MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after purchasing an additional 319,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

