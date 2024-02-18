Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materion by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.