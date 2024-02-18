MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 44,834.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 796,253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of MasTec worth $57,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 815,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

