Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $130.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

