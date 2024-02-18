Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $539.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $550.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.