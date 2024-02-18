Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.79.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.