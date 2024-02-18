Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

