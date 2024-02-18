Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

