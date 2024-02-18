Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) is Channing Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,189 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 5.43% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $73,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 510,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,883. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
