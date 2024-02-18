MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,512 shares of company stock worth $549,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 517.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

