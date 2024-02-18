Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Neutral by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lyft by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 633,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

