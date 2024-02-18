Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $753.77

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.77 ($9.52) and traded as high as GBX 818.50 ($10.34). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.28), with a volume of 14,185 shares.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £267.81 million, a PE ratio of 5,087.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 753.49.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

In other news, insider Neil Newman sold 38,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.29), for a total value of £314,427 ($397,104.07). In related news, insider Ray Davies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.34), for a total value of £81,900 ($103,435.21). Also, insider Neil Newman sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £314,427 ($397,104.07). Insiders own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for storage rooms, vehicle storage, student packages, and forces and services packages. The company also operates business self-storage units for storage rooms, pallet storage, document archiving, flexible space, and commercial vehicle storage; and provides insurance services.

