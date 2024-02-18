Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.07. 805,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.