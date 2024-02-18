Litecoin Cash Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $165.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,507,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,494,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00723191 USD and is up 16.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $237.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
