Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $249.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

