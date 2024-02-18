LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $7.23. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 113,270 shares traded.

LifeVantage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

