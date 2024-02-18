Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.97 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.