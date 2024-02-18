LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $120.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LCII. Roth Mkm cut their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

