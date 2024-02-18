Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

