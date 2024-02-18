Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 178,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 545,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.9% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
