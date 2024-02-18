Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 166 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IBB stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
