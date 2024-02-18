Kujira (KUJI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $400.56 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Kujira has a market cap of $400.56 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.67420393 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,526,774.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

