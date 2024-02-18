KRYZA Exchange (KRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.49

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 40% lower against the dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a total market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00833143 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

