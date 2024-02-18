Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Krystal Biotech worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

