KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 5,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.96% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

