Korea Investment CORP Sells 168,481 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168,481 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

