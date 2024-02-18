Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,159 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $253.92 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average of $244.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

