Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,278 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

