Korea Investment CORP Purchases 40,393 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

