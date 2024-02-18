Korea Investment CORP Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

