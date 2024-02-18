Korea Investment CORP Has $21.16 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.