Korea Investment CORP Has $20.71 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of MongoDB worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.18.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,777 shares of company stock valued at $39,183,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $465.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

