Korea Investment CORP Has $20.06 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Textron were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.69 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

