Korea Investment CORP Buys 97,725 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,725 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

