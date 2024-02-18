Korea Investment CORP Buys 47,445 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 183.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $132.42 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $134.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

