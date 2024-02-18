Korea Investment CORP Buys 39,321 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,119 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.