Korea Investment CORP Buys 294,888 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,888 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Copart worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 261,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 148,457 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 96,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 105.4% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Trading Down 1.5 %

CPRT opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

