Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of NVR worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,390.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,000.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7,617.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,095.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,426.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

