Korea Investment CORP Acquires 98,159 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,159 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

