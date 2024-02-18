Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Critical Contrast

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -224.68% N/A -117.62% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knightscope and Ealixir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $5.63 million 6.84 -$25.64 million N/A N/A Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knightscope.

5.7% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Knightscope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Knightscope has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -2.94, indicating that its share price is 394% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Knightscope and Ealixir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knightscope presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 682.47%. Given Knightscope’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Knightscope is more favorable than Ealixir.

Summary

Knightscope beats Ealixir on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Ealixir

(Get Free Report)

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.