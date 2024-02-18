Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $184.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.