KeyCorp Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

