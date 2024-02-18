Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DUHP stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.