Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,914 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,719,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

