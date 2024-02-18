Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,650 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OKE opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.