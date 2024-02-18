Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 164,297 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,297 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock worth $416,315 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

