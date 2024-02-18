Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,656 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $177.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

