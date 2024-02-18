Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $366.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

