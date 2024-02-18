Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

